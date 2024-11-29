Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.04). Approximately 64,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 199,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.28) price target on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
