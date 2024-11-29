Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $215.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.