Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,448 shares of company stock worth $1,698,675. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

