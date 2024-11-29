Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.4% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $788.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $854.42 and its 200-day moving average is $869.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $748.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

