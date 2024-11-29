Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$943,941.33 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Director Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.16, for a total value of C$943,941.33.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:KXS opened at C$179.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$182.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KXS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.