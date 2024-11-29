Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$943,941.33 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.16, for a total value of C$943,941.33.
Kinaxis Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:KXS opened at C$179.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$182.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
