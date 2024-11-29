Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$943,941.33 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.16, for a total value of C$943,941.33.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:KXS opened at C$179.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$182.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 179.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KXS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.