Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Keppel Trading Down 3.7 %

Keppel Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KPELY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Keppel has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

