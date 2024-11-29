Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is Sio Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sio Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 4.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $24.13 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

