JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $60.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.