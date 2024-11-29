JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock on November 25th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 11/25/2024.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.72 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 363,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 132,987 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,433,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 716,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

