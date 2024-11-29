JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €41.20 ($43.37) and last traded at €41.20 ($43.37). Approximately 9,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.35 ($43.53).

JOST Werke Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $613.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.14.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

