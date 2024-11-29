Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $353.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JLL opened at $282.22 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $153.26 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 433.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 782.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $97,018,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

