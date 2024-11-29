Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,629 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at $105,294,598.20. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

