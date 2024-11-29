John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Director Sells $144,000.00 in Stock

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) Director Lim Nguonly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,360. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

JMSB stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $328.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.58. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

