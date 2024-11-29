John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.89 and traded as low as $21.77. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 4,821 shares.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
