John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.89 and traded as low as $21.77. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 4,821 shares.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,081,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 684,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

