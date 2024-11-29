Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CEO Sells $1,290,000.00 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,986.40. This trade represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Alan Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00.

On Friday, September 27th, David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $46.39 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 3.52.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JANX shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

