Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $100.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

