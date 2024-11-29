J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.70-10.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $118.00 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

