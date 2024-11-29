J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 88.2% in November

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

J-Long Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 44,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. J-Long Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J-Long Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

