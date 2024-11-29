J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,371.10. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $35,740.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.

On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

NYSE SMC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61. Summit Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Further Reading

