IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Insider Matthew Aitken Sells 118,067 Shares

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Aitken sold 118,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.44), for a total transaction of A$262,344.87 ($170,353.81).
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52.
IVE Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. IVE Group’s payout ratio is 94.44%.
IVE Group Company Profile
IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.
