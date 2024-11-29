Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,938 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 35.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 186.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $98.76 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Limbach’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,800. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

