Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VREX. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

