Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after buying an additional 186,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after buying an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of INDB opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

