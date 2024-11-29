Isthmus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,623 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 150,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCBG stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

