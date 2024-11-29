iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 689,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 297,767 shares.The stock last traded at $56.58 and had previously closed at $56.56.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $813.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

