iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Up 474.9% in November

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 474.9% from the October 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 36,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,592. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 445.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.32% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.