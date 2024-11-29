iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.65 and last traded at $200.65, with a volume of 2316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

