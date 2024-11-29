iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Holdings Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,419,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $2,705,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 157.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $533,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

