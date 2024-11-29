iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,211,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 605,940 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

