iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.22 and traded as high as $45.94. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 6,577 shares trading hands.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 261.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.