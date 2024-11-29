iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $36.74. iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 114 shares traded.

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

