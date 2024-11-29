iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.71 and traded as low as $41.14. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 68,826 shares trading hands.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

