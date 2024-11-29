iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.58 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.