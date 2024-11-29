iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17,868.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 2.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $316,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 296,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

