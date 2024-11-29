iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.01 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

