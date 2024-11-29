IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

