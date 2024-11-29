IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 401.5% in November

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,500 shares, an increase of 401.5% from the October 31st total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

IQE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.