IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Up 401.5% in November

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,500 shares, an increase of 401.5% from the October 31st total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
IQE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
IQE Company Profile
