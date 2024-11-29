Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 39,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,570 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $947,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 363,217 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.