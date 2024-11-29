Investors Purchase Large Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Call Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 39,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,570 call options.
TEVA opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
