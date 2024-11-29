Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCM. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 630.5% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

PSCM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

