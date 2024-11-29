Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $188.16 and last traded at $187.62, with a volume of 3734300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.51.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.