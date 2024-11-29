Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 465,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 165,361 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.