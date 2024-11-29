Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 465,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 165,361 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.