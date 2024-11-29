Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Up 93.6% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 100,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

