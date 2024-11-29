Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Intel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,292,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,414,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,643,000 after buying an additional 263,429 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.