Insider Selling: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Insider Sells $195,615.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 19.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

