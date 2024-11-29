Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn Bueker sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $507,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,935.32. This represents a 21.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.