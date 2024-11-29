Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $62,603.84 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,603.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,235 shares in the company, valued at $236,218.80. The trade was a 20.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 2,911 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $16,854.69.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %
Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
