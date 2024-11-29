Insider Selling: C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CFO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CFO Jason E. Long sold 600 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,616. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C&F Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

