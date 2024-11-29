Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$36,301.65 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,301.65.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.25 per share, with a total value of C$36,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,640.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE TOT opened at C$11.65 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The stock has a market cap of C$452.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

