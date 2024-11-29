Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Director Buys $30,939.81 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Swinford purchased 16,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $30,939.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,418 shares in the company, valued at $79,454.94. This represents a 63.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Swinford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Swinford bought 21,622 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $43,892.66.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Swinford acquired 16,471 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $30,306.64.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LFWD opened at $2.10 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:LFWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on LFWD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.