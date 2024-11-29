Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,123,186.72 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,690,052.36. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.